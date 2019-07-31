Philippines - Batanes Earthquake (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Red Cross, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

Three successive earthquakes occurred in the remote northern Batanes islands in the morning of 27 July, each followed by earthquakes of smaller magnitudes. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the three measured 5.4 M, 5.9 M, and 5.8 M.

As of 30 July, nine are reported dead and over 60 injured, nearly 3,000 (the entire population of Itbayat) are displaced and sheltering in tents at the town plaza. Two hospitals in Itbayat sustained major damage and no longer function.

The island of Itbayat is very remote, which takes three hours to reach and only by small boat. The Philippine Air Force transported relief items and the Philippine Red Cross are providing first aid and medical assistance to hospitals, distributing hot meals to those displaced and to hospital patients, and providing psycho social support.