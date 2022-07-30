Philippines, Asia Pacific: Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Emergency Appeal No. MDRPH045 - Operation update #3

Glide №: TC-2021-000202-PHL

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Super Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) made its first landfall on 16 December 2021. It brought torrential rains, violent winds, floods, and storm surges to the Visayas and Mindanao Islands. It had a maximum sustained winds of 100km/hr near the center, gustiness of up to 125km/hr and central pressure of 985 HPa, moving West and Northwestward at 15 km/hr. It is the 15th tropical storm that hit the country in 2021.

The tropical cyclone brought strong wind and heavy rain as its traversed the Philippine archipelago. Its effect was felt over other regions of Visayas, Mindanao and Southern Luzon causing a mass evacuation and internal displacement of the affected population, and severe damages to shelter, infrastructure, and livelihood, together with other water and health infrastructures in affected provinces. Typhoon Rai intensified further and made nine (9) landfalls. Provinces from (5) regions that are identified by NDRRMC the hardest hit by the Typhoon are Palawan, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte.

More than five months after the Typhoon Rai, the affected population is slowly coping. In its aftermath, there are significant decrease on the number of displaced people from 20,918 families (NDRRMC) reported last February 21 to a total of 1,680 families remain displaced across the typhoon affected areas. Out of this total displaced population 1,030 families (4,063 individuals) are currently taking temporary shelter in evacuation areas and 650 families (2,388 individuals) are outside the evacuation areas or temporarily staying with relatives or friends. Affected communities in the Philippines struggle to meet their basic needs. A total of 12 million have been affected in 10, 179 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII. IX, X, XI, MIMAROPA and Caraga. There are 405 deaths 52 missing and 1,371 injured. 2,108,858 damaged houses of which 404,653 are destroyed and 1,704,205 partially damaged. Estimated PHP 17.8 billion 4worth of damage to crops, livestock poultry, fisheries, and agricultural facilities. In addition, estimated PHP 30 billion worth of damaged infrastructure.

The last reports from National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Final Report as of 30 March 2022 and Department of Social Welfare and Development – Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD-DROMIC) Reports #47 as of 3 June 2022.