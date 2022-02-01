Philippines, Asia Pacific: Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Emergency Appeal No. MDRPH045 - Operation update #2

To date, this Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF 20 million, is 27 per cent funded.

Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and IFRC to continue to assist 400,000 people affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette) in meeting their essential needs in a safe and dignified manner, to self-recover from the crisis in a sustainable way and strengthen their resilience to shocks.

The operation aims to meet the immediate, early recovery and long-term recovery needs of 80,000 of the most vulnerable households (400,000 people) in 15 chapters in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI, Caraga, and MIMAROPA in 24 months.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Over a month after being hit by Typhoon Rai, locally named Odette, affected communities in the Philippines still struggle to meet their basic needs. 8.4 million people (NDRRMC) have been affected in communities already greatly suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The widespread devastation of Typhoon Rai has been explained by the geographical features of its path that provided favorable conditions for it to maintain its intensity as it ravaged the islands of Visayas, making a total of nine landfalls.

The effects of Typhoon Rai were felt over the regions of Visayas, Mindanao and Southern Luzon, causing mass evacuation and internal displacement of the affected population. Floods and typhoon-force winds with gusts up to 270 km/h caused extensive damage to shelter, livelihoods, agriculture, and infrastructure. People in the affected communities were left dependent on relief. Many of the affected areas remain without electricity, water supply and connectivity, and restoration of vital infrastructure will take several more months due to the high level of devastation. 1.4 million houses have been damaged; out of which 364,000 were destroyed (NDRRMC)3. Many schools and health facilities have also been seriously damaged. Diarrhoeal cases are increasing in Siargao and Dinagat Islands, likely because of contamination of water sources by the typhoon. The most affected areas include Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Palawan, Southern Leyte, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

The Government of the Philippines declared a state of calamity for one year in 361 cities or municipalities in Regions IV-B, VI, VII, VIII, X, and accepted the offer of international humanitarian assistance.

There was a serious surge in new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines in January 2022. Meanwhile, monitoring of the situation in the typhoon-affected areas has been very challenging due to the destruction of the health system. The serious lack of health care is expected to greatly increase the COVID-19 death toll in the affected regions.

Challenges in maintaining physical distancing in the evacuation centres are posing an additional risk to evacuees, and in response to the fast-rising infection rates in the country, the operation has been following the 'COVID-19 safe programming’ guideline in detail. PRC volunteers and staff are provided with adequate PPE materials and all PRC volunteers are covered under MAAB. Moreover, mandatory RT-PCR testing before deployment and seven days of quarantine followed by RT-PCR testing upon arriving back to the base is followed for all staff members to curb the spread of the virus and ensure optimum business continuity.

PRC is an auxiliary to public authorities. It is the nation’s largest humanitarian organization with 104 chapters covering all administrative districts and major cities in the country. The PRC has more than 1,700 staff at national headquarters and chapter levels, and approximately one million volunteers and supporters, of whom some 500,000 are active volunteers. At the chapter level, a programme called Red Cross 143 trains and equips volunteers at the community (barangay) level, enhancing the overall capacity of the National Society to prepare for and respond to disaster situations.