Philippines, Asia Pacific: Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Emergency Appeal No. MDRPH045 - Operation update #1

To date, this Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF 20 million, is 11percent funded.

Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and IFRC to continue to assist 400,000 people affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette) in meeting their essential needs in a safe and dignified manner, to self-recover from the crisis in a sustainable way and strengthen their resilience to shocks.

The operation aims to meet the immediate, early recovery and longterm recovery needs of 80,000 of the most vulnerable households (400,000 people) in 15 chapters in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI, Caraga, and MIMAROPA in 24 months.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The Philippines was hit by Typhoon Rai, locally named Odette, on 16 December 2021. Typhoon Rai caused devastation in the islands of Visayas and northern Mindanao, affecting 7.3 million people (DSWD-DROMIC) in communities already greatly suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Floods and typhoon-force winds with gusts up to 270 km/h with a maximum sustained speed of 195 km/h caused widespread damage to shelter, livelihoods, agriculture, and infrastructure. Vital infrastructure, including power lines, water supply, and communication networks were severely damaged, and repairs are expected to take several months. 637,531 houses were damaged, out of which approximately 231,298 were destroyed (PRC). The most affected areas include the Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Palawan, Negros Occidental.

Diarrheal cases are already increasing in Siargao and Dinagat Islands likely resulting from contamination of water sources by the Typhoon. There have been more than 400 cases of diarrhea and gastroenteritis in typhoon-affected areas, with 141 health facilities damaged by the storm, according to Philippine Government agencies. Department of Health reported the death of eight children from diarrheal disease in Siargao Island.

Daily cases of COVID-19 are multiplying rapidly countrywide, while the situation in the affected area is not well monitored due to the collapsed health system. The lack of health care is expected to increase the death toll in the typhoon-stricken regions. In the country presently there are 82 COVID-19 cases in every 100,000 population, which has increased manifold over a period of last 10 days and is still not considered as the peak of infection for this wave. In the evacuation centers sometimes, it is difficult to main physical distancing, however considering the ever-growing infections in the country the operation has been following the ‘COVID-19 safe programming guideline’ in detail. The volunteers and the staff members are provided with adequate PPE materials and all PRC volunteers are covered under MAAB. More so, mandatory RTOCR test before deployment and seven days of quarantine followed by RTPCT test upon arriving back to the base is followed for all staff members to curb the spread of the virus and ensure optimum business continuity.

Most of the people in the affected areas depend on agriculture and fishing for their livelihoods. The poverty rate in the affected areas is above the national average and many people live in rural communities. The six most impacted provinces have up to 46 percent of people living below the poverty line, who are more vulnerable as their economic resilience already had deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, many of the affected areas are dependent on tourism, such as Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte where Typhoon Rai made its initial landfall with a peak intensity of 195 km/h.

The Government of the Philippines has declared a state of calamity in Regions IV-B, VI, VII, VIII, X, and XIII and accepted the offer of international humanitarian assistance.

PRC is an auxiliary to public authorities. It is the nation’s largest humanitarian organization Its 104 chapters cover all administrative districts and major cities in the country. The PRC has more than 1,700 staff at national headquarters and chapter levels, and approximately one million volunteers and supporters, of whom some 500,000 are active volunteers. At the chapter level, a programme called Red Cross 143 trains and equips volunteers at the community (barangay) level, enhancing the overall capacity of the National Society to prepare for and respond to disaster situations.