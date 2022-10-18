Philippines: Anticipatory Action, October 2022 Revision

Getting Ahead of Tropical Cyclones

Today, we can predict with increasing confidence the occurrence and humanitarian impact of certain climatic shocks. By combining different analytical approaches, out-of-the-ordinary weather events can not only be predicted, but their projected humanitarian impact can proactively be mitigated based on pre-identified anticipatory actions.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predictable, severe hazard is significantly more (cost-)effective than traditional humanitarian response, OCHA is facilitating the setup of multiple Anticipatory Action frameworks that, upon being activated, are implemented with funds allocated from the CERF. Beyond CERF, other donors are encouraged to contribute funds to the frameworks within their own established criteria and in complementarity.

The framework for tropical cyclones in the Philippines, a country that annually exposed to over 20 tropical cyclones, was designed by humanitarian partners under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator, with support from OCHA. The framework was endorsed by the Resident Coordinator and pre-approved by the Emergency Relief Coordinator for the 2022 season for a period of up to two years.

The objective of the framework is to mitigate the impact of tropical cyclones on vulnerable, at-risk individuals and communities through collective, cross-sectoral anticipatory action. The framework focuses on the areas frequently affected regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga and has the potential to reach over 312,000 people¹ with an integrated package of support.