23 Aug 2019

Philippines and Taiwan, China - Tropical Cyclone BAILU (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, Central Weather Bureau, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone BAILU formed on the Philippine Sea on 19 August and continues to move northwest towards Taiwan. On 23 August at 00.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 400 km east of the northeast coast of Luzon Island (northern Philippines) with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (Tropical Storm).
  • It is forecast to move northwest and make landfall over the southeast coast of Taiwan in the early morning of 24 August. BAILU will bring heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the northern islands of the Philippines, while heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau has issued a severe tropical storm warning for Taiwan.

