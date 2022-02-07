Philippines: Activities from December 19, 2021 to January 31, 2022

Large-Scale Relief after Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

On December 16, 2021, Typhoon Rai, with winds up to 193km/h and gustiness of 260km/h, made initial landfall in the coastal city of Siargao and subsequent landfalls across eight other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions of the Philippines. The typhoon caused reported casualties including 409 deaths, 65 missing and more than two million families affected.

As early as December 19, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers in Leyte provided 916 meals to families in evacuation centers. From December 20 to December 24, Tzu Chi mobilized volunteers from Manila to support local volunteers to conduct disaster surveys in 27 cities and municipalities in Southern Leyte, Cebu and Bohol. The volunteers saw the devastation of the typhoon caused power, water and telecommunications disruptions in Cebu and Bohol. With island and coastal areas heavily affected, local government units requested immediate food and water for displaced constituents. In Cebu, people lined up for hours to buy water, and vehicles waited in hour-long lines to purchase fuel.

In response, Tzu Chi volunteers in Cebu immediately distributed water in a 20-foot tanker and 1000 gallon containers to communities in Cebu. At the same time, Tzu Chi in partnership with shipping and pharmaceutical companies sent 31 units of generator sets to power water pumps across the cities, 200 units of portable water filters, 2000 blankets, 700 5-gallon containers of drinking water, and 5000 packs of essential medicines and vitamins to Southern Leyte, Cebu and Bohol.

In January, Tzu Chi completed several tranches of food relief, providing 20 kgs of rice to more than 25,000 families. Paying it forward, young Tzu Chi education scholarship beneficiaries from Catmon, Cebu gathered and decided to share the relief rice they received from the foundation with their neighbors who were also hit by the typhoon. They were able to share and distribute to 27 families. Furthermore, more than 8000 cash aid beneficiaries of Typhoon Vamco in 2020 gave back by donating to Tzu Chi’s efforts for Typhoon Rai.

By the end of January, Tzu Chi provided cash aid ranging from PhP10,000 to PhP20,000 (USD 195 to USD 390) to 13,968 familiesto help them rebuild their homes. The number of volunteer days mobilized by Tzu Chi for the relief efforts totaled close to 2000 man-days.