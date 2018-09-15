15 Sep 2018

Philippines: Action Against Hunger Prepared for Typhoon Mangkhut

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

Typhoon Mangkhut is heading straight to the northern Philippines with devastating potential. If estimates from the Global System Disaster Alert and Coordination (GDACS) prove accurate, wind speeds could reach up to 155 miles per hour. Projected to be a Category 4 tropical storm, it is expected to make landfall in northern Luzon Island on the morning of September 14.

Forecasts indicate that waves could reach 20 feet in the northern and eastern coasts of Cagayan, and its massive radius of 180 miles could bring heavy rains to Cagayan and Isabela provinces. About 1,200 barangays (villages) in the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela are at risk of flooding and landslides due to soil saturation following another recent storm, Tropical Cyclone Barijat (Neneng).

An Action Against Hunger team of first-responders has mobilized and will be in the area in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon to ensure food, water and basic sanitation for the population if necessary.

"It's raining throughout the area. The population has been warned not to go fishing anywhere near the sea,” says Melinda Buensuceso, head of the organization’s pre-positioned response team.

More than 25 typhoons hit the Philippines each year. While the country has strengthened its disaster prevention system, Typhoon Mangkhut is the strongest yet in 2018 and damage could be high.

Action Against Hunger has worked in the Philippines since 2000 and has deployed emergency responses after numerous typhoons, including Super Typhoon Haiyan 2013.

