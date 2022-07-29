Philippines: Abra 7.0 Earthquake Snapshot (As of 29 July 2022)

On 27 July at 8.43am, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake wiith depth of 17 kilometers struck the mountainous province of Abra. The earthquake caused landslides and damage to houses and infrastructures. The tectonic earthquake’s epicenter was located in the town of Tayum, Abra with the tremor felt in varying intensities across Northern Luzon including Metro Manila.

As of 29 July, more than 1,000 aftershocks were recorded. According to government reports, more than 162,000 people were affected wherein more than 15,000 people displaced.