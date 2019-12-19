19 Dec 2019

Philippines: 6.9-magnitude earthquake, Davao del Sur Flash Update No. 2 (As of 19 December 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (83.09 KB)

Situation Overview

Four days after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in Matanao, Davao Del Sur in Mindanao, more than 124,000 people need assistance in Region XI (Davao). Over 33,000 people are displaced, of whom nearly 15,000 people are staying in evacuation centres while over 18,000 people are staying with host families. Numbers are expected to rise as local authorities continue to assess damage and validate the number of those affected.

The 15 December earthquake has compounded previous displacement as well as damage to homes, schools and infrastructure from three strong earthquakes which occurred in October. Most of those displaced by the December earthquake currently camp out in makeshift tents in open spaces near their homes, or in evacuation centres, usually open areas near their barangay (village) hall or church, adding to displaced communities who lost their homes and have been staying in tents and evacuation centres since October.

As of 19 December, over 14,000 homes have sustained damage, of which more than 2,700 are destroyed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Two hundred ninety schools are also damaged in Regions XI and XII (SOCKSARGEN) and concerns have been raised by parents regarding the building structures as tremors continue to occur. Since the earthquake struck, almost 800 aftershocks have been recorded, including two greater than magnitude 5.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.