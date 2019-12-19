Philippines: 6.9-magnitude earthquake, Davao del Sur Flash Update No. 2 (As of 19 December 2019)

Situation Overview

Four days after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in Matanao, Davao Del Sur in Mindanao, more than 124,000 people need assistance in Region XI (Davao). Over 33,000 people are displaced, of whom nearly 15,000 people are staying in evacuation centres while over 18,000 people are staying with host families. Numbers are expected to rise as local authorities continue to assess damage and validate the number of those affected.

The 15 December earthquake has compounded previous displacement as well as damage to homes, schools and infrastructure from three strong earthquakes which occurred in October. Most of those displaced by the December earthquake currently camp out in makeshift tents in open spaces near their homes, or in evacuation centres, usually open areas near their barangay (village) hall or church, adding to displaced communities who lost their homes and have been staying in tents and evacuation centres since October.

As of 19 December, over 14,000 homes have sustained damage, of which more than 2,700 are destroyed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Two hundred ninety schools are also damaged in Regions XI and XII (SOCKSARGEN) and concerns have been raised by parents regarding the building structures as tremors continue to occur. Since the earthquake struck, almost 800 aftershocks have been recorded, including two greater than magnitude 5.