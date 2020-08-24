Philippines: 6.6-Magnitude Masbate Earthquake Snapshot (As of 24 August 2020)

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Masbate in the Bicol Region at 8.03 a.m. local time on 18 August. Tectonic in origin, the tremor was felt in the entire Bicol region and in several provinces in the Visayas. The epicenter was located seven kilometers southwest of Cataingan town at a depth of 21 kilometres and was followed by over 210 aftershocks with a maximum of 5.1-magnitude on 19 August. According to the latest situation report of the government, the earthquake left one person dead and injured 51 people. Almost 3,700 people have been affected, with 1,176 people still displaced and staying in 14 evacuation centers. Over 725 houses have been either destroyed or damaged with local authorities still continuing assessments on the impact.

Local government authorities are leading the response with support from regional and national authorities.