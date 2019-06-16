Philippines: 4 FRs take oath of allegiance to gov't

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAGAWE, Ifugao, June 14 (PIA) - - Four former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) formalized their surrender by taking their “Oath of Allegiance” during the celebration of the 121st Independence Day on Wednesday, here.

Ka Alex, Bombo, Lyka and Rigor (not their real names) also officially turned-over six firearms including M653 rifle and various improvised explosive devices to authorities. These former rebels (FRs) assured to abide with all government laws for a peaceful and meaningful life.

“As we are remembering our independence, we are also sharing another independence of our once lost brothers from the chain of claws of terrorists. These four regular CNT (Communist NPA Terrorist) members who bravely accepted the challenge to end up the armed struggle and work side by side with the government are truly courageous,” said Lt. Col. Narciso Nabulneg, Jr., 54th Infantry Batallion commander.

For the attainment of long and lasting peace which everyone is longing, Nabulneg said, “I appeal to the remaining CNT supporters to have a firm stand and be with the government. Don’t be deceived by the CNTs’ deception and luring promises; after all, they are just using the locals for their own selfish intentions.”

The four FRs will be officially enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program , the government’s holistic inter-agency approach and peaceful initiative to end insurgency. Under this program, the FRs are provided various grants and compensations to start life anew and become responsible members of the society. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)