Philippines: 2019 Highlight of Events Snapshot (As of 06 February 2020)

In 2019, natural hazards and conflict affected more than seven million people in the Philippines. Tropical cyclones and earthquakes topped the list of natural events with significant impact. Health emergencies were also notable with the national government declaring a measles outbreak in February, a dengue epidemic in August and polio outbreak in September that affected more than 450,000 people. A weak El Niño (dry spell) during the first five months affected 164,000 farmers that contributed to several hundred million pesos in crop losses across the country. In the last quarter of 2019, a series of strong earthquakes hit Mindanao repeatedly that caused extensive damage to properties and infrastructures, displacement to people and loss of lives. More than 750,000 people were affected and around 380,000 people were displaced.

As the country entered typhoon season, eight of the 21 tropical cyclones that entered or were formed in the Philippine Area of Responsibility made landfall. Typhoons Kammuri (Tisoy) and Phanfone (Ursula) in the last two months of 2019 affected more than 5.5 million people and temporarily displaced more than 1.8 million people. Natural disasters were not the only cause of displacement in the Philippines in 2019. Parts of Mindanao continue to be affected by military engagements with non-state armed groups. People are often repeatedly displaced from the same area as encounters flare while others are forced to settle in inadequate evacuation camps. While seeking more durable solutions, Government entities, UN and NGOs are assisting the affected people in relief and recovery efforts.