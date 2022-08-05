Philippine Red Cross water distribution in quake-hit Northern Luzon in full swing

As of August 2, 2022, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has distributed 201,427 liters of water, benefiting 2,212 families, or 5,571 persons, among other humanitarian aid, in Abra and Ilocos Sur, the provinces most affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Northern Luzon on July 27.

The PRC deployed five water tankers to North Luzon to reach the municipalities most in need of help. The water tankers supply the disaster-affected populations’ drinking water and household, sanitation and hygiene needs. They come with a filtration system, storage water bladders, and water taps. Sanitation engineers and trained personnel manage the drawing of water from local water sources.

As of date, the PRC has 28 water tankers and 17 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) hubs equipped with 30 water treatment units, trained volunteers and staff, and hygiene promotion materials. “Ang tubig ay isa sa pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga tao matapos ang impact ng lindol, dahil maaaring masira ang water sources. Ang Red Cross ay may mga water tanker sa aming regional hubs na nakahandang ipadala sa mga lugar na naapektuhan ng lindol,” Chairman Gordon said.

A usual consequence of an earthquake is damage to water distribution systems. Water districts or water distribution companies may not be able to meet the demand for water in the aftermath of an earthquake. PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon foresaw this need and initiated the humanitarian organization’s acquisition of water tankers to enable it to continually provide clean and safe water to the most vulnerable during disasters and emergencies.