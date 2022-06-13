Philippine Red Cross Sustains Mt. Bulusan Eruption Response

As of 8:00 am today, June 8, 2022, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed volunteers and members of its basic services teams to Juban, Sorsogon, in the wake of Mt. Bulusan’s eruption last Sunday, June 5.

The PRC Welfare Services Team, which set up two Welfare Desks, provided psychosocial first aid (PFA) to 699 adults and child-friendly activities designed as PFA to 76 children who fled the Mt. Bulusan eruption. A PRC food truck, called Hot Meals on Wheels, was deployed when the volcano erupted on Sunday, June 5, and has served hot meals to 714 individuals as of 8:00 am today.

The PRC Safety Services Team, which sent one ambulance unit with trained emergency medical services personnel, set up one First Aid station and is on standby to treat and transport patients to medical facilities if needed. The team has served 59 individuals who had their blood pressure taken and has treated three patients for minor injuries. The Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Unit has conducted a hygiene promotion activity for 136 individuals.

PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard J. Gordon, is monitoring the situation in Juban and providing the necessary directions to PRC volunteers and staff. “Ang Philippine Red Cross volunteers at staff ay may kasanayan at laging handang rumesponde sa ating mga kababayan sa ganitong mga oras ng emergency,” Chairman Gordon said.