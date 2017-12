Amidst the Christmas celebration, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) staff and volunteers continue to work double time, even if it means not spending Christmas with their respective families, to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the two recent storms Vinta and Urduja that devastated the Visayas and Mindanao.

PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said staff and volunteers from the 31 chapters in Mindanao and its National Headquarters are currently responding and closely monitoring the situation as Tropical Storm Vinta traverses the country.

“When the world no longer watches, the Philippine Red Cross stays to do what must be done. We are one in helping the most vulnerable, banking on our fundamental principle of humanity,” Gordon said.

He added that the PRC also mobilized 82 staff and 1,955 volunteers from its 24 chapters in the Visayas to help those affected by Tropical Storm Urduja, which made a total of six landfalls on December 16.

“I would like to commend the families of our staff and volunteers who continuously share their loved ones withus so they can be of service to humanity. This is the true spirit of the holiday season,” he added.

‘Vinta’ Response

For Vinta alone, the PRC has so far provided hot meals to 1,880 individuals and psychosocial support to 856people.

PRC volunteers were also first to respond when a ceiling of the Butuan City Jail collapsed during the height of Vinta last Friday.

Prepositioned non-food items from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for 1,000 families are also ready for distribution at the Philippine Red Cross Chapter in Cagayan de Oro.

‘Urduja’ Response

Philippine Red Cross teams were among the first on the ground to assess and monitor the situation in the aftermath of Urduja.

So far, the Red Cross was able to provide rescue, welfare assistance, first aid management, hot meals, psychosocial support, and relief goods in Urduja-affected communities.

Some 240 families received sleeping kits, which include blankets, towels, and plastic mats. Food items were also distributed to 651 affected families. Some 8,185individuals were provided with hot meals and 169 people were given psychosocial support.

It can be recalled that the PRC was among the first to access Biliran province, one of the hardest hit areas by Urduja. The PRC set up a 5,000-liter water bladder at the Biliran Provincial Hospital to provide water regularly to patients and nearby residents, and provided anti-tetanus vaccines to injured individuals.

The Philippine Red Cross, as the foremost humanitarian organization in the country, has 103 chapters with two million volunteers nationwide that is always first, always ready and always there to provide round-the-clock humanitarian assistance, especially to the most vulnerable.

Aside from disaster responses, PRC’s other services include health, welfare, safety, blood, volunteer service, and Red Cross youth.