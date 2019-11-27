Philippine Red Cross to send additional temporary medical facilities in quake-hit Mindanao

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will send additional medical tents to address the health problems caused by the closing of several hospitals in Mindanao that were damaged by series of earthquakes last month.

After visiting the emergency medical tents in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato, Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon ordered for more tents with more beds to be added to avoid patients sharing beds with those caring for them as this may cause disease transmission.

Two (2) additional temporary medical tents from PRC Health Services are expected to arrive in Kidapawan City Hospital by Friday, November 29.

Along with these, portable toilets and a water bladder will also be added to support proper hygiene and sanitation and to ensure adequate supply of water. For Davao del Sur, shelter assistance will be given after assessment and another water bladder will be added to the operating assets of PRC.

“We have to extend medical assistance to affected individuals and avoid possible outbreak of diseases since a number of hospitals are having difficulties in addressing the needs of their patients such as, limited number of rooms while others aren’t safe yet due to cracks as a result of powerful tremors,” Gordon added.

The PRC Health Services (HS) and Emergency Medical Unit (EMU) currently has 2 sets of 6×6 meter tents, 1 set of 6 by 9 meters tent, 20 cot beds and a generator in Kidapawan City Hospital.

These 3 air-conditioned medical tents with improved roofing and 1 additional gazebo tent for duty volunteers, a ward, Out Patient Area and area for Delivery Room are being utilized and headed by PRC North Cotabato-Kidapawan City Chapter.

As of November 26, more than 420 families received hygiene kits and food items while 357 families from Magsaysay received food items (FIs) and non-food items (NFIs) such as sleeping and hygiene kits, jerry cans and tarpaulins in Kidapawan City.

Hygiene kits are vital due to the high risk of catching diseases in evacuation centers as these places are often crowded and practice of sanitation is a challenge. Jerry cans greatly help evacuees as water supply has been problematic since the earthquakes.