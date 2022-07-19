Philippine Red Cross rushes to assist affected individuals as heavy rains cause floods in Metro Manila

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) quickly responded to assist affected individuals as heavy rains caused floods in Quezon City and other areas over the weekend.

Flooded areas included Barangay Tatalon (chest-deep), Maria Clara Araneta, Barangay Santo Domingo (waist to chest-deep), and Barangay Damayang Lagi (chest-deep).

The PRC, in coordination with Quezon City and Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), deployed its Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) team with 6 personnel to Maria Clara Araneta, Santo Domingo and its Quezon City Emergency Medical Services for roving in their area of responsibility.

Heavy to torrential rains were also experienced in Makati City, Mandaluyong City, Caloocan City, Marikina City, and Rizal Province.

“Laging handa ang Red Cross sa pagsaklolo sa ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng tag-ulan. Nakahanda ang ating kagamitan, gayundin, ang ating volunteers at staff,” Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

The PRC also reminds the public to follow safety measures as this season is considered a high-risk period for infectious diseases. It intensifies its information dissemination concerning health problems to protect the public against common diseases this rainy season: influenza, leptospirosis, and dengue.

For any emergency assistance, please call the PRC’s Operations Center at 143 or 790-23-00.