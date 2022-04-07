Philippine Red Cross Responds to Flooding in Sarangani and Davao De Oro

True to its mantra of “volunteers + logistics + information technology = a Red Cross that is always first, always ready, always there,” PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon, acting on information provided by its volunteers in the field, immediately deployed volunteers, staff, and resources to assist those affected by the floods in Sarangani and Davao de Oro. “Ang Philippine Red Cross ay walang humpay at laging handang sumaklolo sa ating mga kababayan sa anumang kalamidad,” PRC Chairman Gordon said.

The PRC provided hot meals to 350 persons, as well as psychosocial support and child-friendly space in Barangay Kawas, municipality of Alabel, Sarangani on the evening of April 4. PRC also sent a water search and rescue (WASAR) team and equipment to Barangay Lagab, Compostela, Davao de Oro on April 6.

The flooding incidents, which were knee-deep in Sarangani and about three to four feet in Davao De Oro, were caused by continuous rains. PRC operations started as early as the evening of April 4 in Sarangani and 3:00 am on April 6 in Davao de Oro. PRC continues its response today, in coordination with local government units.

More than 30 families — approximately 160 persons — in nine barangays in Alabel are affected, according to early estimates. In Davao de Oro, three municipalities are affected: Compostela, Nabunturan, and Monkayo. PRC will continue monitoring conditions in these areas and provide further support as needed.