Philippine Red Cross provides food items to 350 flood-stricken families in Malabon

The Philippine Red Cross Malabon Chapter distributed 500 loaves of bread to 350 families in Barangay Hulong Duhat, Malabon City who were affected by two weeks of flooding caused by high tide and damaged floodgates. The bread loaves were donated by Gardenia.

According to the PRC chapter office, the flood subsided on July 1 after the floodgates were fixed, but PRC gave away food to assist the residents whose incomes were adversely affected by the flooding.

Malabon, located in the northern part of the National Capital Region, has a low-lying, flat terrain that makes it a catch basin. It is part of the CAMANAVA area, or Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, four cities that are commonly affected by interconnected rivers, among them the Tullahan and Navotas Rivers.