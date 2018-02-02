Philippine Red Cross to provide temporary learning facilities for students of Albay

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will provide temporary learning facilities for the students of Albay to address the need for temporary learning spaces as Mayon Volcano eruption continues to threaten and disruptclasses in the province.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon announced it during the turnover and demonstration set up of the tents that will serve as temporary classrooms, which were donated by the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS)on Thursday at the PRC Multipurpose Hall and Logistics Center.

“Shortage of classrooms is now a problem in the province because most of the classrooms are being used as evacuation centers. We cannot deprive children of education. Learning must never stop amidst the looming disaster,” Gordon said.

Five of these tents shall be put up by the PRC in various schools in the townsof Camalig, Malilipot and Guinobatan. With an area of 56 square meters, each tent can accommodate up to 45 children.

Present during the turnover ceremony are Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Esra Cankorur,TRCS Head of Disaster Response and Management for International Programs Utuku Akbas, TRCS Executive Officer in International Programs Department Teyfik Cem Binatli, and PRC Secretary General Atty. Oscar Palabyab.

Currently, the PRC is also constructing 10 transitional toilets in various evacuation centers in the municipalities of Guinobatan and Malilipot in Albay to ensure the safety and well-being of the evacuees.

PRC is also regularly providing clean water, and conducting hygiene promotion to displaced families. So far, a total of 335,000 liters of water were already distributed, while 5,619 individuals attended hygiene promotion activities since the PRC Mayon operations in Albay started.

Apart from these, the PRC also distributed more than 6,000 masks to protect evacuees from the hazards of volcanic ash.

Hot meals were also provided to 2,373 people, while 9,877 individuals were provided with psychosocial support as well as play therapy to 55 children who have suffered from trauma.

Relief items such as hygiene kits, sleeping kits, jerry cans, and tarpaulins were also distributed.

Earlier, the TRCS also turned over a donation worth P3.3-million to the PRC, in support of the ongoing relief operations in provinces hit by the recent Typhoon Vinta.

The Philippine Red Cross, as the foremost humanitarian organization in the country, has 103 chapters with two million volunteers nationwide that is always first, always ready, and always there to provide round-the- clock humanitarian assistance,especially to the most vulnerable.

PRC services include disaster management, health, welfare, blood, volunteerservice, and Red Cross youth.