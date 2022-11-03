Philippine Red Cross intensifies response to people affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, brings hot meals, water to Maguindanao, Cotabato City

Even before Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) made landfall, images and videos already revealed the storm’s extensive damage to life and property in Maguindanao and Cotabato City. The storm had a diameter of over 1,000 kilometers, thus affecting 17 of the country’s 18 regions.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) responded by deploying its water tankers and food trucks to meet the immediate needs of people severely affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in Cotabato City and Maguindanao.

As of 01 November, PRC water tankers have distributed 21,000 liters of water in Barangay Rosary Heights 2, Barangay Rosary Heights 10, and Barangay Rosary Heights 1 in Cotabato City and 15,000 liters in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. PRC served hot meals to 1,971 persons stranded or taking shelter at Mindanao Star Bus Terminal, Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, Barangay Badak, and Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in Cotabato City and in Dinaig Elementary School and Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“Ang Red Cross at mga barangay, sa pamamagitan ng Red Cross 143 volunteer system, ay nagtutulungan para madalhan ng pangunahing pangangailangan ang ating mga kababayan na lubhang naapektuhan ng Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. Ang aming water tankers at food trucks ay nasa mga komunidad na lubos na nangangailangan nito,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon.

Residents of Barangay Mother Rosary Heights, Cotabato City were assisted by the PRC Emergency Response Unit to evacuate to the local government’s evacuation center. The PRC Emergency Medical Services Team gave first aid to 13 patients in Datu Odin Sinsuat. Fifty-one adults in Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat availed themselves of psychosocial first aid. As of this writing, PRC continues to provide water through its water tankers and other immediate needs of the people displaced by Paeng in Cotabato City and Maguindanao.