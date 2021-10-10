Philippine Red Cross Humanitarian Response Continues to Help Batanes

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide help to the Province of Batanes weeks after it was ravaged by Typhoon Kiko.

On October 7, 2021, the Batanes Chapter of PRC extended help to 27 families in Brgy. San Joaquin in Basco, Batanes. These families were categorized as critically affected by Kiko, with their homes being severely damaged by the storm.

PRC gave each family two pieces of tarpaulins to serve as temporary shelter, two jerry cans with water tablets, one set of shelter tool kits to repair their homes. Each shelter tool kit comes with an easy-to-follow manual to help the affected families to rebuild their houses.

PRC’s continuous humanitarian response to the Province of Batanes is in partnership with the American Red Cross.

“The support in Batanes does not stop here. I instructed the PRC Batanes Chapter to continue validating how many are still affected and continue to distribute relief in the affected barangays,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Sen Dick Gordon.