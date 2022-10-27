Philippine Red Cross Health Caravan provides medical services to more than 2,000 people in October

More than 2,000 clients and patients from Baguio City, Bataan, Batangas City, Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, and Pangasinan availed themselves of medical and health services from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Health Caravan from October 1 to 22, 2022. One of the communities reached was Barangay San Jose, San Miguel, Bulacan, which experienced severe flooding in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in September.

An initiative of PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon, the Health Caravan serves as the conduit for delivery of basic health services to the most vulnerable communities. It is also an opportunity for nurses and doctors to volunteer with the PRC. Through its Health Caravan, the PRC promotes and protects health and prevent diseases.

“Laging nandyan ang Red Cross para magbigay ng essential health and medical services sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” Chairman Gordon said.

In partnership with the local government units, the PRC Health Caravan is organized by PRC chapters’ volunteers and staff, with support from the Health Services Unit of the PRC National Headquarters. The program offers a combination of the following services: health consultation, health and hygiene promotion, first aid lecture-demonstration, Covid-19 vaccination, and bloodletting and blood typing services. Hot meals and health kits are also distributed to participants in some areas. The PRC Health Caravan has served around 10,000 clients and patients across the country since it started in March 2022.