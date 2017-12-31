Philippine Red Cross gives cash grants to Vinta-displaced families in Mindanao

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has taken the Filipino tradition of giving “aguinaldo” during the Christmas season to a higher level as it provided cash grants on top of relief items to families hit by Typhoon Vinta (Tembin), which affected over 500,000 individuals in 23 provinces.

To further alleviate the suffering of families displaced by mudslides and flashfloods, the PRC initially distributed P3,000 cash grants to 134 families in Lanao Del Norte, where more than a hundred homes were wiped out.

PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said the provision of cash grants is the fastest way to bring assistance and give hope to the survivors.

“While the rest of the country was joyously celebrating the Christmas season, our brothers and sisters in Vinta-affected communities suffered and are still enduring major blows. They need our compassion.Guided with our principle of humanity, the PRC will continue to feed the hungry and give warmth to the homeless. May this serve as a call to continue working together to mitigate the impact of disasters especially in the season of giving,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

The PRC is targeting to distribute cash grants to a total of 1,500 families from Vinta-affected communities in the coming days.

Gordon also lauded the PRC’s staff and volunteers who have been on the ground since Vinta struck the country before and during the Christmas day.

Aside from the cash grant, the PRC also provided food and non-food items to thousands of individuals affected by the storm.

So far, the PRC has served hot meals to 7,494 individuals, distributed more than 400 food rations and 209,000 liters of water, as well as provided psychosocial support to 1,061 people. The PRC also assisted, rescued and transported over 600 individuals.

A total of 14 welfare desks were set up at the hardest hit communities to provide various services, such as helping families locate their missing relatives through the Restoring Family Links program.

Earlier, the PRC in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched a movement-wide emergency appeal, which aimed to raise an estimate of P140-million (2.8 million Swiss francs).

The proceeds will help assist the families affected by the storm in 23 provinces particularly those displaced by flashfloods and landslides in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Cagayan de Oro.

To those who are interested in helping the PRC give hope to Vinta-affected families, donations can be made through the following:

