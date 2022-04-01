Philippine Red Cross distributes more than 1 million liters of water to 2 Cebu cities

“Kahit ilang buwan na ang nakalipas mula nang humagupit ang Super Typhoon Odette, hindi pa rin titigil and Philippine Red Cross sa pagpapadala ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon said.

Since starting its response to Typhoon Odette in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has now distributed more than one million liters of water to affectedly residents of Lapu-Lapu City and the municipality of Cordova. Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova were among those hardest hit by Super Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), which made landfall in the Philippines on December 16, 2021. Super Typhoon Odette affected 353 cities and municipalities, destroying or damaging more than one million houses in the Philippines.

PRC continues its assistance to Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova. As of March 31, 2022, it has conducted hygiene promotion activities among 65,966 individuals. It has also served hot meals to 3,166 persons and given jerry cans, mosquito nets, and tarpaulin to 451 families, among other forms of assistance.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, on the city’s Public Information Office Facebook page, said the city’s doors are now open to welcome everyone, both local and foreign tourists as long as they are vaccinated.