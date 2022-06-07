Philippine Red Cross distributes hot meals to evacuees from Bulusan volcanic eruption

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Hot Meals on Wheels distributed hot meals to 180 individuals displaced by the eruption of Mt. Bulusan, in Juban, Sorsogon yesterday, June 5, 2022.

PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard J. Gordon, immediately mobilized PRC’s staff and volunteers and pre-positioned equipment and supplies as soon as he heard the news of the volcanic eruption. PRC deployed one food truck, from its Albay Chapter, as part of its Bulusan Volcanic Eruption Response. “Ang Philippine Red Cross ay laging handang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan sa oras ng mga ganitong emergency,” PRC Chairman Gordon said.

The PRC Welfare Team also set up one Welfare Desk, which provided Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) to 301 persons who fled from the volcanic eruption. The Safety Services Team deployed one ambulance unit, from PRC’s Sorsogon Chapter, with a team of trained emergency medical services personnel, which installed a First Aid station and is on standby to treat and transport patients. The Safety Services Team served 30 clients who had their blood pressure taken and treated two patients with minor injuries. A total of 54 Red Cross 143 volunteers were mobilized.

As of 5:00 am on June 6, Mt. Bulusan is on Alert Level 1, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Entry into the 4-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and entry without vigilance into the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) are not allowed. Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is also not allowed. The PHIVOLCS warned of sudden stream-driven or phreatic eruptions in its Twitter account.