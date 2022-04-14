Philippine Red Cross continues TD Agaton Operations

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard “Dick” J. Gordon sent two humanitarian caravans to bring aid to families affected by Tropical Depression Agaton in Ajuy, Iloilo and Baybay City, Leyte today.

Starting from the Philippine Red Cross Iloilo Chapter base, the caravan to Ajuy consists of one PRC Hot Meals on Wheels, or a mobile kitchen; one pick-up truck; one Land Cruiser; one rescue boat; and 10 volunteers and staff.

The caravan bound for Baybay, which set off from the PRC chapter in Southern Leyte, is composed of a water tanker, an ambulance, a PRC Hot Meals on Wheels, and 10 volunteers and staff. The Southern Leyte Chapter is the third contingent PRC has sent to Baybay; the first two came from Leyte and Ormoc City Chapters.

As of 7:00 am today, PRC has distributed hot meals to 2,864 individuals in various locations affected by TD Agaton through its Hot Meals on Wheels program. Trained PRC staff have also provided psychosocial first aid (PFA) to 69 persons and child-friendly activities designed as PFA to 27 girls and boys. PRC emergency medical services personnel have served 413 persons, who had their blood pressure taken, and five, who received emergency medical treatment.

Some local government units have also tapped PRC volunteers and staff to assist them in distributing food packs, to 6,844 families, and meals, to 664 persons.