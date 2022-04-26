Philippine Red Cross continues to support Baybay City’s TS Agaton response

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard “Dick” J. Gordon, directed the PRC team in Baybay City, Leyte, to continue its support for the local government in its Tropical Storm (TS) Agaton response. Senator Gordon’s directive came 13 days after the first PRC search and rescue team arrived in the city and started rescue and relief operations in the area. The PRC Emergency Response Unit (ERU) continued to work alongside the city’s own emergency response unit in retrieval operations in landslide-affected Barangay Kantagnos.

Also yesterday, the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) team distributed 23,300 liters of water: 11,300 in Baybay National High School, 6,500 in Barangay Hipusngo, 1,200 in Zone 14, and 4,300 in Zone 18. The PRC response team in Baybay regularly coordinates with the city government to guide its actions.

To ensure implementation of his directives, Senator Gordon continues to monitor the situation in Baybay and other TS Agaton-affected areas. He assured the affected residents that the Philippine Red Cross “will be here for the long haul, as usual.”

On April 11, after multiple landslides were reported in Leyte due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm (TS) Agaton, PRC sent a search and rescue team to assist the local government of Baybay City. On April 12, a PRC humanitarian caravan, composed of a water tanker, an ambulance, and a mobile kitchen arrived in Baybay. Two more teams were added afterward, to reinforce the ambulance services and help provide welfare services, such as distributing hot meals and providing psychosocial first aid.