Philippine Red Cross continues to distribute hot meals in Taal volcanic eruption evacuation centers

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Hot Meals on Wheels distributed hot meals to 233 evacuees in Coral na Munti Elementary School in Agoncillo, Batangas and to 330 evacuees in As-Is Elementary School, Laurel Batangas last March 28, 2022. Since the volcano erupted this year, PRC has distributed hot meals to 1,213 persons. PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Dick Gordon, has directed PRC’s staff and volunteers to continue its response while the danger zone around Taal Volcano is on alert.

Two PRC emergency medical services, or ambulance, units are on standby, ready to assist in case of medical emergencies. The welfare desks and first aid stations in Coral na Munti Elementary School and As-Is Elementary School are also maintaining their posts. Last March 29, PRC staff attended the regional inter-agency meeting on issues and concerns relating to the 2022 national and local elections in areas under alert Level 3 due to the Taal Volcano eruption.

As of March 29, 788 families, or 2,832 individuals have sought shelter in 17 Evacuation Centers (EC) located in different towns such as Laurel: 9 ECs with 364 families, or 1,277 individuals; Agoncillo: 5 ECs with 298 families, or 1,088 individuals; Alitagtag: one EC with 13 families, or 44 individuals; Cuenca: one EC with 4 families, or 17 individuals; San Luis: one EC with one family, or 4 individuals.

“Ang Red Cross staff at volunteers sa bawat chapter namin ay nakahanda para rumesponde sa ganitong mga insidente,” Chairman Gordon said. PRC also responded throughout the last Taal volcanic eruption in 2020.