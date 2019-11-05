Philippine private sector responds to Mindanao earthquakes

05 NOVEMBER 2019—The Philippine private sector, through the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), provided air and ground transportation, relief goods, and water and sanitation support to the national and local government following the magnitude 6.5 earthquake and aftershocks that struck Mindanao and affected over 188,000 last week.

"The private sector has a role to play in preparing for and responding to calamities. The Philippines, through PDRF, has led the way in what has now become a global movement to use the core expertise and resources of companies to help alleviate the suffering of affected communities," said PLDT-Smart Communications Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, co-chair of PDRF.

"The private sector is committed to helping people affected by the Mindanao earthquake. Through PDRF, we are extending assistance and mobilizing resources for relief and recovery," said Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, also a co-chair of PDRF.

As of today, the following have extended their support:

Aboitiz Foundation/Aboitiz Power – Php 4.09 million total aid including drinking water for Kidapawan and Makilala and 20,008 relief bags

Air Asia – Provided three flights to help transport relief goods, tents, and drinking water

Airbnb Inc. – Accommodation for PDRF ground team

Air 21 – Aviation transportation, portalets

Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Philippines (APAD Philippines) – Relief efforts through regional platform in Davao; land transportation for PDRF team

Ayala Foundation – Participation in rehabilitation effort

Bank of the Philippine Islands – Response team deployment

Energy Development Corporation – Emergency Response Unit deployment in Kidapawan City

Globe Telecom – Libreng Tawag stations, Libreng Charge Service, blankets, and soup packages Makati Medical Center Foundation – Coordination with the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Airlines for transportation of folding beds

Manila Water – 2,000 pieces of 5-gallon water containers in Tulunan and Makilala Maynilad – 1,200 gallons of drinking water, 400 water jugs, 79 water filters; Mobile water treatment plant for Defense Department

One Meralco Foundation – 1,200 gallons of drinking water, 400 water containers, 79 water filters

Philippine Airlines – Transportation of 326 folding beds to Davao City

PLDT – Free internet for command centers in Makilala and Kidapawan, 500 blankets for Makilala and Kidapawan evacuation centers

Smart Communications – Libreng Tawag Service, 15 tents for command centers and evacuation centers, 500 blankets

Tzu Chi Foundation – 530 folding beds and 100 boxes of blankets

heOther companies—including Cebu Pacific Air, Cebuana Lhuillier, Coca Cola Foundation, Jetti Foundation, Jollibee Group Foundation, LAMCO Paper, Manila Water, Metro Pacific Foundation, One Meralco Foundation, Pepsi Cola Products Philippines Inc., PLDT-Smart Foundation, Smart Communications, Tzu Chi Foundation, UPS Philippines, and WExpress—have also pre-positioned relief goods and committed other forms of support.

To coordinate private sector response efforts for the earthquake-hit communities, the PDRF Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has activated its eight member company clusters—Food and Non-Food; Water & Sanitation; Power, Fuel, & Energy; Finance & Insurance; Search & Rescue / Medical; Logistics; Information, Communications, & Technology; and Infrastructure—and has deployed a team to the affected areas to conduct needs assessment and coordinate the response efforts of the private sector. It continues to gather support to address the following critical needs: drinking water, tarps and bedding, latrine and hygiene kits, medicine, food packs, and logistics assistance.