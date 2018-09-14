Philippine private sector prepares for Super Typhoon Mangkhut

SEPTEMBER 13, 2018, CLARK, PAMPANGA—Philippine private companies are preparing for the onslaught of Super Typhoon Mangkhut (known locally as Ompong), with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) raising the alert status of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC)—the first of its kind in the world to be run by the private sector—to Red with 24/7 hazard monitoring and risk analysis.

“We are conducting Emergency Response Preparedness actions among our eight clusters, which include Power, Fuel, & Energy; Food & Non-Food; Water; Finance & Insurance; Search & Rescue – Medical; Logistics; Telecommunications; and Infrastructure to prepare for the typhoon and any potential damage,” said Ninoy Castro, PDRF Operations Center Director.

Aside from monitoring the typhoon, the PDRF Emergeny Operations Center has also released continuous advisories to member companies and conducted minimum preparedness actions, coordinating with government agencies like NDRRMC and DSWD for collaborative efforts.

According to PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Mon Isberto, Smart has pre-positioned staff and equipment in areas that will most likely be affected by the typhoon while network teams outside these areas are on standby to provide assistance. “Libreng Tawag centers will be set up where needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Bank is disseminating information to all employees and branches on how to prepare for the typhoon and protect their assets. Jollibee Group Foundation is also on standby for any relief requirements.

“Furthermore, PDRF has ensured that its cluster members are prepared to assist affected communities and augment national response efforts,” added Castro.

About PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION

Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is the country’s major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster resilience. As an alliance of businesses dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities of the private sector in the country, PDRF aims to contribute to the sustainable development and the general welfare of the Filipino people.

For more information, visit www.pdrf.org.

