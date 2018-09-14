14 Sep 2018

Philippine private sector prepares for Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Report
from Philippine Disaster Recovery Foundation
Published on 13 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (831.65 KB)

SEPTEMBER 13, 2018, CLARK, PAMPANGA—Philippine private companies are preparing for the onslaught of Super Typhoon Mangkhut (known locally as Ompong), with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) raising the alert status of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC)—the first of its kind in the world to be run by the private sector—to Red with 24/7 hazard monitoring and risk analysis.

“We are conducting Emergency Response Preparedness actions among our eight clusters, which include Power, Fuel, & Energy; Food & Non-Food; Water; Finance & Insurance; Search & Rescue – Medical; Logistics; Telecommunications; and Infrastructure to prepare for the typhoon and any potential damage,” said Ninoy Castro, PDRF Operations Center Director.

Aside from monitoring the typhoon, the PDRF Emergeny Operations Center has also released continuous advisories to member companies and conducted minimum preparedness actions, coordinating with government agencies like NDRRMC and DSWD for collaborative efforts.
According to PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Mon Isberto, Smart has pre-positioned staff and equipment in areas that will most likely be affected by the typhoon while network teams outside these areas are on standby to provide assistance. “Libreng Tawag centers will be set up where needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Bank is disseminating information to all employees and branches on how to prepare for the typhoon and protect their assets. Jollibee Group Foundation is also on standby for any relief requirements.

“Furthermore, PDRF has ensured that its cluster members are prepared to assist affected communities and augment national response efforts,” added Castro.

About PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION

Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is the country’s major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster resilience. As an alliance of businesses dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities of the private sector in the country, PDRF aims to contribute to the sustainable development and the general welfare of the Filipino people.

For more information, visit www.pdrf.org.

Media Contact

Colleen Abesamis
Communications Officer
Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation
E: coabesamis.pdrf@gmail.com

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.