Philippine private sector among first responders following Batanes earthquakes

02 AUGUST 2019, ITBAYAT, BATANES —Following the strong earthquakes that hit Itbayat, Batanes last July 27, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) and its private sector network were among the first responders, immediately committing and delivering relief items and providing other lifeline services to communities in need despite transportation limitations.

As of August 2, the following have reached out to Itbayat to send help: Makati Medical Center Foundation (medical supplies and medical team); Maynilad Water Services Inc. (bottled water); Smart Communications (Libreng Tawag stations); Meralco (generator sets, floodlights); Jollibee Group Foundation (rice); Tulong Kapatid Foundation (family food packs and sleeping kits); Alagang Kapatid Foundation (food packs); Metro Pacific Foundation (water filters); Air21 (air transport for medical team); Manila Water Company, Inc. (drinking water); Energy Development Corporation (search and rescue team, solar panels, stretchers); PLDT Smart Foundation (relief bags, blankets); Globe Telecom (restoration of communication services, relief items); San Miguel Corporation (food items); Bank of the Philippine Islands (food items); and Cebuana Lhuillier (relief goods).

“Working closely with the government and the LGU, we improvised in getting help quickly to a remote area. The Air 21 Caravan aircraft which can land on short runways and the Philippine Air Force were critical,” said PDRF President Rene “Butch” S. Meily.

“The Lina Group of Companies is steadfast in its support for all the efforts of PDRF in helping the people of Batanes, particularly in the areas of logistics, sanitation, and communication. We are one with Batanes in praying for their recovery and rehabilitation,” added Lina Group of Companies Chairman Alberto “Bert” D. Lina.

To coordinate private sector response efforts for the earthquake-hit communities in Batanes, the PDRF Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has activated its eight member company clusters—Food and NonFood; Water & Sanitation; Power, Fuel, & Energy; Finance & Insurance; Search & Rescue / Medical; Logistics; Information, Communications, & Technology; and Infrastructure—and has been partnering with government entities, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Navy, Department of Social Welfare and Development – Batanes (DSWD-Batanes), and the Batanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (DRRMO). It continues to gather support to address the following critical needs: shelter repair kits, tents, portable toilets, air cargo transport, and cash donations for local procurement of food.

About PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION

Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is the country’s major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster resilience. As an alliance of businesses dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities of the private sector in the country, PDRF aims to contribute to the sustainable development and the general welfare of the Filipino people.

For more information, visit www.pdrf.org.

