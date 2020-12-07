Philippine Navy, Marikina Rover Scout Circle Three deliver aid to typhoon victims

By Jimmyley E. Guzman

PASIG CITY, Dec. 7 (PIA) -- The Philippine Navy (PN), in partnership with the Marikina Rover Scout Circle Three has delivered food packs to recent typhoon victims in Marikina City.

Some 300 food packs donated by the Marikina Rover Scout Circle Three were handed over to residents of San Roque, Marikina City through the Navy’s Civil Military Operations Group (CMOG).

Through their project “Show Love in a Shoe Box,” the Marikina Rover Scout Circle Three has targeted 300 children beneficiaries, with ages 6 to 12 years old.

Each food pack containing 2 kilos of rice, five pieces of canned goods, six sachets of coffee and four sachets of milk.

Meanwhile, the CMOG-PN expressed its appreciation to the group for their trust and confidence in partnering with them for this noble undertaking.

The Philippine Navy through its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) continuously provides assistance, mobility, and manpower to its partner-stakeholders who are generously extending help through their donations to our fellow countrymen that were affected by the recent typhoons. (PIA-NCR)