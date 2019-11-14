Philippine Councilors’ League gives aid to flood victims in Cagayan, Apayao

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 14 (PIA) - - Officials and members of the Philippine Councilors’ League (PCL) are quick in extending their assistance to the victims of flooding in the northern part of Luzon following the immediate release of P3.7 million financial assistance for the provinces of Cagayan and Apayao.

Tuguegarao City Councilor Maila Rosario Ting-Que, Cagayan PCL federation president, said the PCL national through its president, Danilo Dayanghari, has donated P200,000 each to the two neighboring provinces.

“We will discuss further with our board of directors and other federation officials if how shall we utilize this donation for the recovery of the severely affected families,” Que said.

She also said that the city government of Davao, through Mayor Sarah Duterte and the city’s council members, donated P3.5 million in which P1 million will be given to Apayao province, P1 million for Cagayan province and P300,000 each to the specifically identified towns of Allacapan, Abulug, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes and Claveria.

She said the Davao City government utilized portion of its 30 percent quick response fund out of the 5 percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund for the said financial assistance to the areas under state of calamity.

“We are very much thankful to the officials of PCL and to Mayor Sarah for these assistance to our fellow Cagayanos and likewise to the flood victims in Apayao,” Que said.

Councilor Que is also coordinating with other officials groups to facilitate generation of financial assitance to augment government's support for the fast recovery of the flood affected Cagayanos.

Further, the Cagayan councilors’ prexy urged the public and the concerned officials to strictly observe and implement laws and ordinances related to the protection of the environment and conduct environmental protection related programs, especially in the flood prone areas. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)