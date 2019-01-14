14 Jan 2019

Philippine city disaster insurance pool: Rationale and design, December 2018

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 10 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (981.47 KB)

This report presents the rationale for and design of a city government disaster insurance pool in the Philippines.

Insurance pools help governments enhance their financial preparedness for disasters, focusing on the provision of rapid post-disaster financing for early recovery. The Philippine City Disaster Insurance Pool was developed under the guidance of the Department of Finance as part of the 2015 Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance Strategy. It utilizes a parametric insurance structure, basing payouts on the occurrence of earthquakes and typhoons according to their physical features, rather than actual losses.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.