PH Red Cross water tankers continue to supply water to Paeng-affected communities in Laguna, Maguindanao, Cotabato City, Zamboanga City

Clean potable water is the major lifeline that was disrupted by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), affecting thousands of families across several provinces. To insure steady supply of clean water, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) deployed water tankers and bladders to Paeng-affected areas of Laguna, Maguindanao, Cotabato City, and Zamboanga City.

“Ang malinis na tubig ay isa sa pangunahing pangangailangan na maaaring maapektuhan matapos ang isang sakuna katulad ng bagyo. Ang Red Cross ay may water tankers para mabilis na makapaghatid ng malinis na tubig sa ating mga kababayan na lubhang nangangailangan nito matapos ang bagyo o lindol,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon elaborated.

As of November 2, PRC water tankers have distributed 141,670 liters of water to people affected by Paeng in Laguna, Cotabato City, Maguindanao, and Zamboanga City.

PRC food trucks have also served 9,278 hot meals to people displaced by the storm in these areas.

PRC volunteers and staff continue to bring much-needed humanitarian aid in Paeng-affected cities and provinces across the country. As of date, PRC has reached at least 38 cities and provinces with humanitarian aid: Aklan, Antique, Aurora, Bacolod City, Bataan, Batangas, Bohol, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Cavite, Cotabato City, Dumaguete City, Iligan City, Iloilo City, Iriga City, Kalinga, Laguna, Maguindanao, Malolos City, Manila City, Marikina City, Marinduque, Masbate City, Muntinlupa City, Naga City, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Quezon City, Romblon, Roxas City, San Pablo City, Santa Rosa City, Sorsogon, Tawi-Tawi, Valenzuela City, Western Samar, and Zamboanga City.