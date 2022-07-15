PH Red Cross strengthens its blood donation campaign as dengue cases rise

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) strengthened its blood donation campaign as dengue cases rise in the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported over 60,000 dengue cases from January 1 to June 25, 2022, which is 90% higher compared to over 30,000 cases during the same period in 2021. Some dengue cases warrant blood transfusion.

With the increased demand for blood transfusions, the PRC maintains its blood supply by continuing to accept walk-in blood donors in its 102 facilities nationwide. Aside from the blood donation in its facilities, the PRC establishes more strategic partnerships with public and private companies to conduct its Mobile Blood Donation (MBD), which aims to make blood donations more accessible to communities across the country.

As of July 13, the PRC has dispensed 2,267 blood units to 774 dengue patients.

“Sa dumadaming kaso ng dengue sa ating bansa, tinitiyak natin na laging sapat ang suplay ng dugo sa Red Cross para sa mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan nito,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

Chairman Gordon encouraged healthy individuals to donate blood regularly through its 102 facilities nationwide to save the lives of dengue patients.

For blood donation, blood requests, and other inquiries, email the PRC NBS at nbs@redcross.org.ph or contact the PRC Blood Call Center which may be reached nationwide by dialing 143.