PH Red Cross steps up to the plate for those affected by STS Paeng

The Philippine Red Cross is escalating its emergency relief efforts to reach hundreds of vulnerable people in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae). As of 29 October, 170, 977 families struggle to cope with food shortages, lack of safe water, threats of contracting water-sanitation diseases, and displacement due to torrential rains and deadly flooding.

“Marami sa mga kababayan natin ang stranded ngayon dahil sa mataas na baha na dulot ng bagyong Paeng. Nakapagpamahagi na tayo at patuloy tayong mamahagi ng hot meals sa mga vulnerable communities. Ang ating mga water tankers, ambulance, at payloaders sa Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao ay nakahandang rumesponde sa mga nangangailangan,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon said.

To date, PRC has served hot meals to 1, 908 affected individuals across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. PRC Welfare Services, through PRC Cotabato-Maguindanao Chapter, set up several welfare desks in Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinusuat to accomodate the needs of the most vulnerable. The foremost humanitarian organization has also provided hygiene promotion, Pyschosocial Support Program (PSP), and Psychological First-Aid (PFA) to guarantee the practice of proper hygiene and ensure that affected families will receive the necessary assistance to cope and outlive the mental and physical trauma of flood and displacement.

STS Paeng, which made landfall on Saturday, 29 October, has inundated several parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. PRC asissted 115 stranded passengers in Romblon. Red Cross 143 volunteers are positioned in the municipalities of Buruanga and Nabas, Aklan. Food trucks, water tankers, payloaders, ambulance teams, generators, and rescue equipment are positioned in vulnerable areas for immediate deployment.

Distribution of relief goods and rescue operations by PRC Chapters nationwide continue as the number of flash flood victims rises. PRC will continue the monitoring of water level and dissemination of weather updates.