PH Red Cross rushes aid to cholera-stricken town in Negros Occidental

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) stepped up aid to residents of Negros Occidental after several cholera cases were recorded in municipalities of Bacolod City, Silay City, EB Magalona, Victorias City, and Talisay City. The local government of Silay City and EB Magalona declared a cholera outbreak. As of October 21, the province reported a total of 26 confirmed cases and 78 suspected cases since September 27.

PRC, through its Negros Occidental Bacolod City Chapter, provided hygiene promotion (handwashing session and Zero Open Defecation Campaign) to 237 individuals and put water tankers, bladders, and water purification kits on standby for immediate deployment. The Hygiene promotion program of the PRC aims to deliver information on proper sanitation and hygiene to prevent water and sanitation-related diseases (e.g., cholera, diarrhea).

“Many of our kababayans from vulnerable communities suffer from infectious diseases because of poor sanitation and lack of access to safe water, and sometimes this becomes fatal. Kami, sa PRC (Philippine Red Cross) katuwang ang mga volunteers at staff, ay patuloy na maghahatid ng malinis na tubig, hygiene kits, at proper hygiene promotion sa