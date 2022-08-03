PH Red Cross reaches out to children in Santa town, Ilocos Sur with Child-Friendly Space, other services

Five days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit North Luzon, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) immediately provided a Child-Friendly Space, where over 90 children participated in different activities designed as psychological first aid (PFA), such as a clowns’ and magicians’ show, in the municipality of Santa, Ilocos Sur, August 1. Overall, 323 children received PFA in Ilocos Sur.

“Bukod sa mga nasirang kabahayan at kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan, naapektuhan din ang ating mga kabataan dahil nanatili sa kanila ang takot dulot ng malakas na lindol. Laging handa ang trained volunteers and staff ng Red Cross upang tulungan ang ating mga kabataan sa aspetong ito ng kanilang kalusugan,” Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon said.

Aside from the Child-Friendly Space, the PRC distributed hygiene kits and 10,000 liters of water to 103 families or 317 individuals in Santa, served hot meals to 350 persons, and provided health services to 67. To protect the community against COVID-19, the PRC also distributed 800 face masks and 50 pieces of COVID-19 leaflets.

Present during the distribution of services in Santa were Mayor Jesus Bueno Jr., Barangay Tabucolan Captain Armando Baguyo, and personnel from the Social Welfare and Development Office, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection.

The PRC continues to provide other much-needed aid to people affected by the earthquake in Abra and Ilocos Sur, the hardest hit provinces. As of August 1, it has distributed 148,649 liters of water through its water tankers, 6,155 hot meals, 2,341 face masks, 1,250 COVID-19 leaflets, 868 hygiene kits, 662 packs of bread, 264 sleeping kits, and 33 tents, among other humanitarian aid.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ating pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan sa Abra at Ilocos Sur, na syang lubos na naapektuhan ng lindol at aftershocks nito. Laging maaasahan ang Red Cross sa ganitong uri ng sakuna,” Chairman Gordon assured.