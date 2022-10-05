PH Red Cross Provides Materials for Restoration of Super Typhoon Karding-hit Burdeos National High School

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) yesterday delivered 150 CGI (corrugated galvanized iron) sheets and 10 plain sheets for Burdeos National High School, which was damaged as Super Typhoon Karding made its first landfall in Burdeos, Quezon, 25 September.

This fulfills the directive of PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon to focus recovery activities on schools and livelihood of famers and fisherfolk affected by the typhoon.

In Barangay Bonbon, Panukulan, Quezon, trained PRC staff and volunteers also facilitated child-friendly activities designed as psychological first aid (PFA) for 171 boys and girls. Thirty-eight men and women also availed themselves of PFA.

The PRC team prepositioned non-food items in Polillo Island consisting of 320 hygiene kits, 200 tarpaulins, 360 10-liter jerry cans, and three 20-kilo sacks of rice for distribution to the most vulnerable households.

PRC teams also distributed beneficiary cards in Barangays Umiray and Matawe in Dingalan, Aurora in preparation for aid distribution, made a courtesy call to the local government of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija, and assessed damage and needs in Barangays Nazareth and Pias in General Tinio.

As of 8:00 am today, 4 October 2022, PRC has reached at least 19 provinces and cities with humanitarian aid: Aurora, Bulacan, Laguna, Lucena City, Mandaluyong City, Manila City, Marikina City, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Pasig City, Pateros, Quezon City, Quezon province, Rizal, Romblon, Tarlac, and Valenzuela City. PRC provided the following humanitarian aid: hot meals (4,799 individuals), bread and other food items (1,824 families), masks (2,427 pieces), psychological first aid (425 men and women), psychological first aid for children (409 boys and girls), hygiene lecture-demonstrations (54 persons), first aid (7 individuals), assisting people to evacuate (54), clearing of debris (Barangay Antutot, Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya), flushing/clearing (two Marikina schools), and CGI/plain sheets (160 pieces).