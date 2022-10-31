PH Red Cross provides food, pyschosocial assistance to Filipinos repatriated from Sabah, Malaysia

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable. Recently, these most vulnerable came in the form of hundreds of Filipinos repatriated from Sabah, Malaysia. PRC provided relief and psychosocial assistance to these returning countrymen, a total of 1,129 individuals.

“PRC, together with its staff and volunteers, will continue assisting our kababayans returning from Sabah, Malaysia,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

PRC mobilized 21 personnel and delivered hot meals, bottled water, and face masks to returnees. In addition to three welfare desks set up in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, PRC provided Child-friendly Activities (CFA) and Psychological Support Program (PSP) to 154 individuals to ensure that affected people will receive the necessary assistance to cope with the situation. Meanwhile, 138 returnees from Zamboanga City participated in hygiene promotion.

PRC Welfare Services, under the Restoring Family Links (RFL) program, provided free calls to 110 individuals in Tawi-Tawi and Zamboanga to restore and maintain contact between family members and returnees.

PRC undertakes a wide range of programs and activities prepared to ensure the safe and comfortable return of people overseas seeking repatriation.