PH Red Cross intensifies water distribution in earthquake-hit Abra, Ilocos Sur over the weekend

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) intensified its water distribution and hygiene promotion in communities with limited to no supply of clean water in earthquake-hit Abra and Ilocos Sur over the weekend.

“Walang humpay ang pagtulong ng ating mga volunteers at staff sa Red Cross upang maihatid lamang ang malinis na tubig na pangunahing pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng magnitude 7.0 na lindol at aftershocks nito,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

Last Saturday, August 6, a PRC water tanker distributed 19,000 liters of water in Santa, Ilocos Sur: 10,000 liters to 101 families, or 303 individuals, in Brgy. Calongbuyan, 4,000 liters to 42 families, or 204 individuals, in Brgy. Rancho, and 5,000 liters to 61 families, or 302 individuals, in Brgy. Casiber.

Simultaneously, another PRC water tanker distributed 18,000 liters of water in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur: 3,000 to 34 families, or 172 individuals, in Brgy. Pandayan and 15,000 to 149 families, or 592 individuals in Brgy. Villamar. Meanwhile, another PRC water tanker distributed 10,000 liters of water in Poblacion, Lagangilang and 5,000 in Brgy. South Calaba, Bangued.

Yesterday, August 7, the PRC Abra Chapter also distributed 10,000 liters of water to 89 families in Brgy. Budac, Tayum, 6,000 liters of waters to 67 families in Brgy. South Calaba, Bangued, and 6,000 L to 59 families in Brgy. North Calaba, Bangued.

As of August 7, the PRC has distributed 235,500 liters of water in Ilocos Sur and 319,965 liters of water in Abra.

“Narito pa rin ang Red Cross simula noong tumama ang malakas na lindol. Hindi natin iiwan ang ating mga kababayan hanggang matiyak natin na ang bawat apektadong tahanan ay may malinis na tubig at iba pang pangangailangan,” Chairman Gordon assured.