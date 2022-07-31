PH Red Cross intensifies response operations after magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Northwestern Luzon

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, intensified its response operations to aid affected individuals, as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a major Magnitude (Mw) 7.0 earthquake that hit the provinces in northwestern Luzon and adjacent areas, including Metro Manila, July 27.

The earthquake damaged 868 houses (857 partially and 11 totally) and affected 1,748,258 individuals in Abra, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Benguet, and La Union. 1,222 families and 5,799 individuals have sought shelter in 12 evacuation centers.

In response, PRC immediately dispatched 7 ambulance units in Abra (1), Ilocos Sur (2) and mobilized units coming from Baguio (1), Quezon City (2), and Rizal and Makati (1). 3 Welfare Desks were set up in Abra (2) and Ilocos Sur (1). 27 individuals in Abra and Ilocos Sur received Psychosocial First Aid.

The PRC also distributed 1,200 pieces of bottled water, 46 sleeping kits, 176 food items (standard), 666 hygiene kits, and 720 face masks in Abra and Ilocos Sur.

“Simula noong Miyerkules, mabilis ang naging aksyon ng Red Cross para tulungan ang ating mga kababayan. Patuloy tayong maghahatid ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng nagdaang lindol. Hindi natin sila iiwan hanggang matiyak natin na sila’y ligtas,” Chairman Gordon said.

“Bilang pangunahing humanitarian organization sa bansa, ang Red Cross ay umaapela sa mga mamamayan na mag-donate upang mas marami pa tayong maitulong sa ating mga kababayang naapektuhan,” Chairman Gordon added.

For monetary and in-kind donations, email Shervi Mae Corpuz, Events & Emergency Giving Officer at emergencyappeal@redcross.org.ph or call (02) 87902413 (direct line)/09178348378.