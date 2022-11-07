PH Red Cross extends aid to more than 3000 during Undas 2022, conducts vaccination drive in memorial park

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Undas 2022 Operations remained on full alert from 28 October to 2 November amid intense emergency operations for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), which made landfall on 29 October. PRC’s volunteers and staff provided medical assistance to 3, 323 individuals in bus terminals, seaports, airports, highways, memorial parks, and selected thoroughfares.

“Tunay na maaasahan ang mga volunteers at staff ng Philippine Red Cross sa kahit na anong oras at pagkakataon. I applaud our staff and volunteers who helped our kababayans during the commemoration of Undas,” Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon said.

The total number of individuals who received medical assistance includes those who experienced minor and major health concerns. Medical care was provided to 150 individuals who experienced dizziness, abrasion, chest pain, headache, hyperventilation, body weakness, and bleeding, 11 of whom were transferred to health facilities for further medical attention. In addition to 3, 116 individuals who underwent blood pressure tests, 12 individuals also received blood sugar monitoring service and wheelchair assistance. Meanwhile, 21 people underwent the Psychosocial Support Program (PSP).

“The All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are about to end. We expect many people to return to Manila just in time for tomorrow’s work day [02 November]. This might mean accidents on the road or at sea,” Chairman Gordon said in a statement on Wednesday, 01 November.

On 01 November, Chairman Gordon directed all PRC Chapters to be on standby to deploy ambulances with trained Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel on every major roads (NLEX, SCTEX, and SLEX), expressways, airports, and seaports following the expected increase of motorists and commuters returning on the city this week.

In addition to medical assistance, PRC, through its Quezon City Chapter, deployed a Bakuna Bus at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Barangay San Bartolome, Quezon City, and administered a total of 43 Covid-19 vaccines to visiting families: (42) Adult Booster and (1) Pedia Booster.