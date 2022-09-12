PH Red Cross continues to help TY Odette-affected communities in Bohol, Cebu to get humanitarian assistance

More than eight months after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) struck the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the American Red Cross and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), provided cash and emergency shelter assistance to 4,856 families from 19 barangays in Bohol, Cebu province, and Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu today, September 6.

Six hundred seven families received Php5,000.00 cash assistance, while 4,249 families were provided CGI (corrugated galvanized iron) sheets and shelter tool kits worth Php9,600.00. The total value of humanitarian aid distributed amounted to Php43.825 million. Today’s distribution is part of the more than Php455 million humanitarian and development assistance the PRC has allocated to families affected by Typhoon Odette and other calamities that affected Mindanao and Visayas from December 2021 to September 2022.

“Katulad ng sinabi ko sa simula ng 2022, hindi natin kakalimutan ang Typhoon Odette. Kaya nandito pa rin ang Red Cross para sa mga pamilyang lubos na naapektuhan, hanggang sila ay makabawi mula sa mga epekto ng Odette. Sabi nga ng Philippine Red Cross hymn, ‘When the world no longer watches, we do what must be done,’” Gordon emphasized.

Other partners of the PRC in these activities are the German Red Cross, the Spanish Red Cross, and the European Union. PRC’s cash, emergency shelter, and livelihood assistance distribution also covers Southern Leyte, Leyte, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur.