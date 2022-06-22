PH Red Cross assures the public of its adequate blood supplies amid recent increases in Dengue cases

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) assures the public that its blood supplies are adequate for Dengue patients as the Department of Health (DOH) reports recent increases in Dengue cases starting at the end of March 2022.

The DOH also reported that, from April 10 to May 7, 2022, most of the Dengue cases were from Region IX (908 cases), Region VII (881 cases), and Region III (593 cases). In response, the PRC conducts dengue awareness and prevention activities to help the DOH in its efforts to curb the continuous increase in the number of Dengue cases in the country.

The PRC also reminds the public of the need to always practice the 4-S campaign to prevent the Dengue virus: Search and destroy breeding places, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas.

In addition, the PRC encourages healthy individuals to donate blood regularly through its 100 facilities nationwide as this act saves the lives of Dengue patients. “Makatitiyak ang ating mga kababayan na laging sapat ang supply ng dugo ng Red Cross para sa mga nangangailangan, lalo ngayong panahon ng tag-ulan at nariyan na naman ang banta ng Dengue sa atin,” Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said.

As of June 20, the PRC has served 700 blood units to 239 Dengue patients.

For immediate blood requests and other inquiries, contact the PRC Blood Call Center which may be reached nationwide by dialing 143.