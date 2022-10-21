PH Red Cross Assets to the rescue of hundreds in CDO, Misamis Oriental

As residents evacuated their homes due to rampaging floodwaters that hit the eastern part of Cagayan De Oro last Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022, the Philippine Red Cross immediately deployed personnel and assets to help families whose houses were submerged, swept away, or completely destroyed by flood waters.

“Nagdeploy agad kami ng aming 6×6 rescue truck sa area para tumulong sa pag-evacuate, binisita namin ang mga evacuation centers at nagpadala rin kami ng aming food truck na may dalang bagong luto at mainit na pagkain. Dalawang daang katao sa Bugo National High School ang nabigyan namin ng pagkain,” said PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon.

According to the PRC’s assessment team, 1,532 families were affected by the rampaging floodwaters, damaging 360 houses and taking the life of at least one person.

PRC also plans to distribute non-food items to help 340 families affected by the flooding in Brgy Bago.