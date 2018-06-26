PH to host international earthquake response exercise in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, June 25 (PIA) -- The Philippines, through National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, will host this week in Clark the Asia-Pacific Regional Earthquake Response Exercise of International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

“The exercise, scheduled from June 26 to 29, will test existing protocols on disaster response and interoperability during emergencies that require international assistance,” Office of Civil Defense Regional Director and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 Chairperson Marlou L. Salazar said.

This activity is in line with government’s effort in enhancing the capability of search and rescue teams that benefit not only the Philippines but also the global community in times of disaster response.

Approximately 700 participants are expected to be in attendance wherein about 200 are foreigners.

“A total of 23 countries worldwide, representing various sectors from the government, non-government and international organizations, are expected to participate in the forthcoming exercise,” Salazar added.

Established in 1991, INSARAG is a network of disaster-prone and disaster-responding countries and organizations dedicated to urban search and rescue and operational field coordination. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)